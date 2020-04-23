Streamline Health Solutions, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 157.7% Upside

Streamline Health Solutions, In found using ticker (STRM) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 2.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.97 this would imply there is a potential upside of 157.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.86 and the 200 day MA is 1.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $29m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.streamlinehealth.net

Streamline Health Solutions provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include a suite of cloud-based solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based software as a service coding analysis platform. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn