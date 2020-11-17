Streamline Health Solutions, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.8% Upside

Streamline Health Solutions, In found using ticker (STRM) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 2.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 67.8%. The 50 day MA is 1.47 and the 200 day MA is 1.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $49m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

0