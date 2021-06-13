Streamline Health Solutions, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.4% Upside

Streamline Health Solutions, In found using ticker (STRM) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 2 and has a mean target at 2.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 53.4%. The day 50 moving average is 1.61 and the 200 day MA is 1.43. The company has a market cap of $52m. Company Website: http://www.streamlinehealth.net

Streamline Health Solutions provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers health information management; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which includes integrated cloud-based software suite, such as computer-assisted coding, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based pre- and post-bill coding analysis platform. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.