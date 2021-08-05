Twitter
Streamline Health Solutions, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Streamline Health Solutions, In with ticker code (STRM) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 2 and has a mean target at 2.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.63 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 53.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.61 and the 200 day moving average is 1.43. The market cap for the company is $52m. Visit the company website at: http://www.streamlinehealth.net

Streamline Health Solutions provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers health information management; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which includes integrated cloud-based software suite, such as computer-assisted coding, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based pre- and post-bill coding analysis platform. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

