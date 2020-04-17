Strata Skin Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 547.1% Upside

Strata Skin Sciences with ticker code (SSKN) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5.25 calculating the average target price we see 5.63. With the stocks previous close at 0.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 547.1%. The day 50 moving average is 1.08 and the 200 day moving average is 1.88. The company has a market cap of $29m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.strataskinsciences.com

STRATA Skin Sciences, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. STRATA Skin Sciences was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

