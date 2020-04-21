Strata Skin Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 539.8% Upside

Strata Skin Sciences found using ticker (SSKN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5.25 with a mean TP of 5.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.88 this would imply there is a potential upside of 539.8%. The day 50 moving average is 1.04 while the 200 day moving average is 1.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $30m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.strataskinsciences.com

STRATA Skin Sciences, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. STRATA Skin Sciences was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

