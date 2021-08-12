Twitter
Strata Skin Sciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 166.7% Upside

Strata Skin Sciences with ticker code (SSKN) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 3.92. Now with the previous closing price of 1.47 this would imply there is a potential upside of 166.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.39. The company has a market cap of $47m. Visit the company website at: http://www.strataskinsciences.com

STRATA Skin Sciences, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. STRATA Skin Sciences was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

