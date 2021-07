Strata Skin Sciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 166.7% Upside

Strata Skin Sciences found using ticker (SSKN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3 and has a mean target at 3.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 166.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.51 and the 200 day moving average is 1.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $47m. Visit the company website at: http://www.strataskinsciences.com

STRATA Skin Sciences, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. STRATA Skin Sciences was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.