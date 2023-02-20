Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Stoneridge, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Stoneridge, Inc. with ticker code (SRI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 25 with a mean TP of 26. Now with the previous closing price of 24 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.64 and the 200 day MA is 20.28. The company has a market cap of $653m. Find out more information at: https://www.stoneridge.com

The potential market cap would be $707m based on the market concensus.

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers actuators, sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity, and compliance products. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment offers electronic control units that regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and telematics solutions. It provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers OEM and Tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

