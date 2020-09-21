Stoneridge – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

Stoneridge with ticker code (SRI) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 23 with a mean TP of 24.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.95 while the 200 day moving average is 19.34. The market cap for the company is $505m. Company Website: http://www.stoneridge.com

Stoneridge, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity, compliance products, and electronic control units. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment design, manufacture and sell vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and telematics solutions. It provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. It serves in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. Stoneridge was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

