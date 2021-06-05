Stoneridge – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.5% Upside

Stoneridge found using ticker (SRI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 41.5. Now with the previous closing price of 31.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.06 and the 200 day MA is 31.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $859m. Find out more information at: http://www.stoneridge.com

Stoneridge, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity, and compliance products. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment’s electronic control units regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and telematics solutions. It provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.