Stoneridge – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Stoneridge found using ticker (SRI) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 25 with a mean TP of 26.5. With the stocks previous close at 24.02 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.16 and the 200 day moving average is 19.07. The company has a market cap of $670m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.stoneridge.com

The potential market cap would be $739m based on the market concensus.

Stoneridge, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity, and compliance products. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment’s electronic control units regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and telematics solutions. It provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.