STMicroelectronics N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 70.9% Upside

STMicroelectronics N.V. found using ticker (STM) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 74 and 39 calculating the mean target price we have 54.17. With the stocks previous close at 31.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 70.9%. The day 50 moving average is 34.03 while the 200 day moving average is 37.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $29,891m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.st.com

The potential market cap would be $51,079m based on the market concensus.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; radio frequency (RF) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memories; and RF, digital, and mixed-signal ASICs. It also provides assembly and other services. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. It serves automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals markets. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.