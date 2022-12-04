STMicroelectronics N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.5% Upside

STMicroelectronics N.V. with ticker code (STM) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 71 and 39 with a mean TP of 53.67. With the stocks previous close at 38.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 34.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $34,969m. Find out more information at: https://www.st.com

The potential market cap would be $48,433m based on the market concensus.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; radio frequency (RF) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memories; and RF, digital, and mixed-signal ASICs. It also provides assembly and other services. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. It serves automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals markets. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.