STMicroelectronics N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

STMicroelectronics N.V. found using ticker (STM) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41 and 28 with a mean TP of 35.73. With the stocks previous close at 34.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The day 50 moving average is 31.33 and the 200 day moving average is 27.73. The market cap for the company is $30,532m. Visit the company website at: http://www.st.com

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides custom and general purpose analog ICs; smart power products for industrial, computer, and personal electronics markets; touch screen controllers; wireline and wireless low power connectivity solutions for Internet of Things; power conversion products; metering solutions for smart grid; specialized imaging sensors and modules; and micro-electro-mechanical systems products for sensors or actuators. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers, electrically erasable programmable read-only memories, and digital application-specific integrated circuits; and aerospace and defense products, including components for microwave and millimeter wave. It also provides subsystems, assembly, and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

