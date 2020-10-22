STMicroelectronics N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

STMicroelectronics N.V. with ticker code (STM) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 28 with a mean TP of 35.73. Now with the previous closing price of 34.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.5%. The day 50 moving average is 31.64 and the 200 day MA is 28.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $30,546m. Find out more information at: http://www.st.com

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides custom and general purpose analog ICs; smart power products for industrial, computer, and personal electronics markets; touch screen controllers; wireline and wireless low power connectivity solutions for Internet of Things; power conversion products; metering solutions for smart grid; specialized imaging sensors and modules; and micro-electro-mechanical systems products for sensors or actuators. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers, electrically erasable programmable read-only memories, and digital application-specific integrated circuits; and aerospace and defense products, including components for microwave and millimeter wave. It also provides subsystems, assembly, and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

