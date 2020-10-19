Stifel Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside

Stifel Financial Corporation found using ticker (SF) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 67 and 51 calculating the mean target price we have 59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.27 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.5%. The day 50 moving average is 52.94 and the 200 day moving average is 48.45. The company has a market cap of $4,071m. Find out more information at: http://www.stifel.com

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates and manages in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

