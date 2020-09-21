Stifel Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.0% Upside

Stifel Financial Corporation with ticker code (SF) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 46 calculating the average target price we see 55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 52.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.0%. The day 50 moving average is 51.84 and the 200 day MA is 46.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,616m. Visit the company website at: http://www.stifel.com

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates and manages in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

