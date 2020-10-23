Stifel Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.7% Downside

Stifel Financial Corporation found using ticker (SF) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 67 and 51 and has a mean target at 59. Now with the previous closing price of 60.05 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.63 while the 200 day moving average is 48.93. The company has a market cap of $4,105m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.stifel.com

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates and manages in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

