Stifel Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Stifel Financial Corporation found using ticker (SF) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 68 and 56 with the average target price sitting at 60.83. Now with the previous closing price of 57.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.69 while the 200 day moving average is 43.76. The market cap for the company is $6,210m. Company Website: http://www.stifel.com

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates and manages in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.