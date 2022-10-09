Twitter
Stifel Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.6% Upside

Stifel Financial Corporation found using ticker (SF) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 69 calculating the mean target price we have 81.33. With the stocks previous close at 55.84 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 45.6%. The 50 day MA is 59.44 and the 200 day MA is 64.38. The company has a market cap of $5,767m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.stifel.com

The potential market cap would be $8,399m based on the market concensus.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The company provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. It also participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance; and offers financial advisory and securities brokerage services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

