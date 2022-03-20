Stifel Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.1% Upside

Stifel Financial Corporation with ticker code (SF) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 108 and 85 calculating the average target price we see 97. Now with the previous closing price of 69.22 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 40.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 72.27 and the 200 day moving average is 69.99. The company has a market cap of $7,372m. Find out more information at: https://www.stifel.com

The potential market cap would be $10,330m based on the market concensus.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The company provides private client services, luding securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed ome sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. It also participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance; and offers financial advisory and securities brokerage services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.