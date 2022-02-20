Stifel Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.6% Upside

Stifel Financial Corporation with ticker code (SF) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 108 and 85 with the average target price sitting at 97. With the stocks previous close at 76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.6%. The day 50 moving average is 72.92 and the 200 day MA is 70.02. The market cap for the company is $7,986m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.stifel.com

The potential market cap would be $10,192m based on the market concensus.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance, as well as offers financial advisory services. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.