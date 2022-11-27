Stifel Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Stifel Financial Corporation with ticker code (SF) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 98 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 74.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.08 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 58.16 and the 200 day MA is 62.06. The company has a market cap of $6,879m. Company Website: https://www.stifel.com

The potential market cap would be $8,029m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The company provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. It also participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance; and offers financial advisory and securities brokerage services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.