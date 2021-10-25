Stifel Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Stifel Financial Corporation found using ticker (SF) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93 and 75 calculating the mean target price we have 83.25. With the stocks previous close at 75.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The day 50 moving average is 70.1 and the 200 day MA is 67.79. The company has a market cap of $8,096m. Find out more information at: http://www.stifel.com

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance, as well as offers financial advisory services. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.