Stifel Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.0% Downside

Stifel Financial Corporation found using ticker (SF) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 55 calculating the mean target price we have 69.83. Now with the previous closing price of 74.27 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -6.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 68.03 while the 200 day moving average is 55.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,173m. Find out more information at: http://www.stifel.com

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates and manages in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.