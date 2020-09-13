Stewart Information Services Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

Stewart Information Services Co with ticker code (STC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 44 calculating the mean target price we have 47. Now with the previous closing price of 44.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.68 and the 200 day MA is 33.74. The company has a market cap of $1,183m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.stewart.com

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers home and personal insurance services; and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment primarily provides search and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company offers its products and services through its directly owned policy-issuing offices, network of independent agencies, and centralized service centers. It serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, and mortgage brokers and investors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Central Europe. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

