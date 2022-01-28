Stewart Information Services Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.7% Upside

Stewart Information Services Co with ticker code (STC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 99 and 86 calculating the average target price we see 92.5. Now with the previous closing price of 68.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 75.71 and the 200 day moving average is 65.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,823m. Visit the company website at: https://www.stewart.com

The potential market cap would be $2,472m based on the market concensus.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers home and personal insurance services; and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment provides appraisal management, search and valuation services, and online notarization and closing solution to the mortgage industry. The company offers its products and services through its directly owned policy-issuing offices, network of independent agencies, and other businesses within the company. It serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, and mortgage brokers and investors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Central Europe. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.