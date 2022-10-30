Stewart Information Services Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.8% Upside

Stewart Information Services Co with ticker code (STC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 67 and 61 and has a mean target at 64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 59.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 47.07 and the 200 day MA is 55.68. The company has a market cap of $1,087m. Company Website: https://www.stewart.com

The potential market cap would be $1,737m based on the market concensus.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment provides appraisal management, online notarization and closing, credit and real estate information, and search and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company offers its products and services through its directly owned policy-issuing offices, network of independent agencies, and other businesses within the company. It serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, title agencies, real estate attorneys and investors, and home builders, as well as mortgage lenders, servicers, brokers, and investors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.