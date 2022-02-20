Stewart Information Services Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.3% Upside

Stewart Information Services Co found using ticker (STC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 94 with the average target price sitting at 97.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 49.3%. The 50 day MA is 74.06 and the 200 day MA is 66.11. The market cap for the company is $1,765m. Visit the company website at: https://www.stewart.com

The potential market cap would be $2,634m based on the market concensus.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers home and personal insurance services; and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment provides appraisal management, search and valuation services, and online notarization and closing solution to the mortgage industry. The company offers its products and services through its directly owned policy-issuing offices, network of independent agencies, and other businesses within the company. It serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, and mortgage brokers and investors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Central Europe. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.