Stewart Information Services Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Stewart Information Services Co with ticker code (STC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 77 and 71 and has a mean target at 74. With the stocks previous close at 52.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 39.8%. The 50 day MA is 51.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 63.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,428m. Visit the company website at: https://www.stewart.com

The potential market cap would be $1,997m based on the market concensus.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment provides appraisal management, online notarization and closing, credit and real estate information, and search and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company offers its products and services through its directly owned policy-issuing offices, network of independent agencies, and other businesses within the company. It serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, title agencies, real estate attorneys and investors, and home builders, as well as mortgage lenders, servicers, brokers, and investors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

