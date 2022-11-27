Stewart Information Services Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

Stewart Information Services Co found using ticker (STC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 54 calculating the mean target price we have 54.5. Now with the previous closing price of 41.68 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.18 and the 200 day MA is 52.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,183m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.stewart.com

The potential market cap would be $1,547m based on the market concensus.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment provides appraisal management, online notarization and closing, credit and real estate information, and search and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company offers its products and services through its directly owned policy-issuing offices, network of independent agencies, and other businesses within the company. It serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, title agencies, real estate attorneys and investors, and home builders, as well as mortgage lenders, servicers, brokers, and investors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.