Stewart Information Services Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.3% Upside

Stewart Information Services Co with ticker code (STC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 55. With the stocks previous close at 44.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,192m. Visit the company website at: http://www.stewart.com

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers home and personal insurance services; and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment primarily provides search and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company offers its products and services through its directly owned policy-issuing offices, network of independent agencies, and centralized service centers. It serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, and mortgage brokers and investors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Central Europe. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.