Stewart Information Services Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Stewart Information Services Co with ticker code (STC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 54 calculating the average target price we see 54.5. Now with the previous closing price of 44.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.7 while the 200 day moving average is 51.93. The company has a market cap of $1,151m. Find out more information at: https://www.stewart.com

The potential market cap would be $1,415m based on the market concensus.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment provides appraisal management, online notarization and closing, credit and real estate information, and search and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company offers its products and services through its directly owned policy-issuing offices, network of independent agencies, and other businesses within the company. It serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, title agencies, real estate attorneys and investors, and home builders, as well as mortgage lenders, servicers, brokers, and investors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

