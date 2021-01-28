Stewart Information Services Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

Stewart Information Services Co with ticker code (STC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 57.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.9%. The 50 day MA is 49.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,308m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.stewart.com

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers home and personal insurance services; and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment primarily provides search and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company offers its products and services through its directly owned policy-issuing offices, network of independent agencies, and centralized service centers. It serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, and mortgage brokers and investors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Central Europe. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.