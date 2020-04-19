Sterling Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 216.5% Upside

Sterling Bancorp with ticker code (SBT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 10. With the stocks previous close at 3.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 216.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.3 while the 200 day moving average is 7.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $158m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sterlingbank.com

Sterling Bancorp (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to individual and business customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit; and one- to four-family residential, commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as commercial lines of credit. It also provides investment management, wealth management, and retail banking services. As of June 27, 2019, the company operated through a network of 30 branches in California, New York, Washington, and Michigan. Sterling Bancorp (Southfield, MI) was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

