Sterling Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 96.7% Upside

Sterling Bancorp with ticker code (SBT) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 6. Now with the previous closing price of 3.05 this would imply there is a potential upside of 96.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.17 and the 200 day moving average is 3.58. The company has a market cap of $151m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sterlingbank.com

Sterling Bancorp (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to individual and business customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit; and one- to four-family residential, commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as commercial lines of credit. It also provides investment management, wealth management, and retail banking services. As of June 27, 2019, the company operated through a network of 30 branches in California, New York, Washington, and Michigan. Sterling Bancorp (Southfield, MI) was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

