Sterling Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.8% Upside

Sterling Bancorp found using ticker (SBT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 6 and has a mean target at 6. With the stocks previous close at 3.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 55.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $192m. Company Website: http://www.sterlingbank.com

Sterling Bancorp (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to individual and business customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit; and one- to four-family residential, commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as commercial lines of credit. The company also provides investment management, wealth management, and retail banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 30 branches in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Southfield, Michigan; and the greater Seattle market. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

