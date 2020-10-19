Sterling Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.9% Upside

Sterling Bancorp found using ticker (STL) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 14 with a mean TP of 15.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.33 and the 200 day moving average is 11.43. The market cap for the company is $2,382m. Find out more information at: http://www.sterlingbancorp.com

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It also originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, mortgage loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 82 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 21 offices are located in Nassau County, 16 in Suffolk County, 11 in Queens County, seven in Westchester County, nine in Kings County, seven in Rockland County, five in Orange County, New York City, and two in Bronx County, as well as one office each in Sullivan and Ulster Counties in New York; and one office in Bergen County, New Jersey. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Montebello, New York.

