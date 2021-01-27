Sterling Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Sterling Bancorp found using ticker (SBT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 4.75 with the average target price sitting at 5.38. Now with the previous closing price of 5.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.7 and the 200 day moving average is 3.72. The market cap for the company is $236m. Find out more information at: http://www.sterlingbank.com

Sterling Bancorp (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to individual and business customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit; and one- to four-family residential, commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as commercial lines of credit. The company also provides investment management, wealth management, and retail banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 30 branches in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Southfield, Michigan; and the greater Seattle market. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.