Sterling Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.0% Upside

Sterling Bancorp with ticker code (SBT) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.25 and 6.25 calculating the average target price we see 6.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.57 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.0%. The day 50 moving average is 6.16 and the 200 day moving average is 5.39. The market cap for the company is $349m. Company Website: https://www.sterlingbank.com

The potential market cap would be $363m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Sterling Bancorp (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit; and one- to four-family residential, commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as commercial lines of credit. The company also retail banking services. It operates through a network of 30 branches in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Southfield, Michigan; and the greater Seattle market. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.