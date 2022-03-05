Twitter
Sterling Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Sterling Bancorp with ticker code (STL) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 26 with the average target price sitting at 28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.17 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The day 50 moving average is 26.5 while the 200 day moving average is 25.06. The company has a market cap of $5,059m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sterlingbancorp.com

The potential market cap would be $5,214m based on the market concensus.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate, such as multi-family loans; residential and commercial mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. The company also engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 76 full-service retail and commercial financial centers in the New York Metro Market and the New York Suburban Market. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

