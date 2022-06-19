Twitter
Sterling Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.6% Upside

Sterling Bancorp with ticker code (SBT) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 7.25 calculating the mean target price we have 7.67. With the stocks previous close at 6.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.61 while the 200 day moving average is 5.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $314m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sterlingbank.com

The potential market cap would be $397m based on the market concensus.

Sterling Bancorp (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit; and one- to four-family residential, commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as commercial lines of credit. The company also provides retail banking services. It operates through a network of 28 branches in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; and Southfield, Michigan. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

