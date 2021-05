Sterling Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.6% Upside

Sterling Bancorp with ticker code (SBT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 4.75 calculating the mean target price we have 5.38. Now with the previous closing price of 4.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.6%. The day 50 moving average is 3.94 and the 200 day MA is 3.49. The company has a market cap of $222m. Find out more information at: http://www.sterlingbank.com

Sterling Bancorp (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to individual and business customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit; and one- to four-family residential, commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as commercial lines of credit. The company also provides investment management, wealth management, and retail banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 30 branches in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Southfield, Michigan; and the greater Seattle market. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.