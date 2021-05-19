Sterling Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.6% Upside

Sterling Bancorp found using ticker (SBT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 4.75 calculating the mean target price we have 5.38. With the stocks previous close at 4.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $222m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sterlingbank.com

Sterling Bancorp (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to individual and business customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit; and one- to four-family residential, commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as commercial lines of credit. The company also provides investment management, wealth management, and retail banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 30 branches in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Southfield, Michigan; and the greater Seattle market. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.