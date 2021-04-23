Sterling Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.6% Upside

Sterling Bancorp found using ticker (SBT) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 4.75 calculating the mean target price we have 5.38. With the stocks previous close at 4.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.6%. The 50 day MA is 3.94 and the 200 day MA is 3.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $222m. Company Website: http://www.sterlingbank.com

Sterling Bancorp (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to individual and business customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit; and one- to four-family residential, commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as commercial lines of credit. The company also provides investment management, wealth management, and retail banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 30 branches in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Southfield, Michigan; and the greater Seattle market. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.