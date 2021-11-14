Sterling Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Sterling Bancorp with ticker code (SBT) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.25 and 5.75 calculating the average target price we see 6.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.97. The market cap for the company is $272m. Find out more information at: http://www.sterlingbank.com

Sterling Bancorp (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit; and one- to four-family residential, commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as commercial lines of credit. The company also retail banking services. It operates through a network of 30 branches in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Southfield, Michigan; and the greater Seattle market. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.