Sterling Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

Sterling Bancorp found using ticker (SBT) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 6.25 calculating the average target price we see 7.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.03 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.96 while the 200 day moving average is 6.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $304m. Company Website: https://www.sterlingbank.com

The potential market cap would be $369m based on the market concensus.

Sterling Bancorp (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit; and one- to four-family residential, commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as commercial lines of credit. The company also provides retail banking services. It operates through a network of 28 branches in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; and Southfield, Michigan. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.