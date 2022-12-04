Sterling Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Sterling Bancorp with ticker code (SBT) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 6.75 and has a mean target at 7.5. Now with the previous closing price of 6.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The day 50 moving average is 6.24 and the 200 day MA is 6.3. The company has a market cap of $338m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sterlingbank.com

The potential market cap would be $392m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Sterling Bancorp (Southfield, MI) operates as the unitary thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit; and one- to four-family residential, commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as commercial lines of credit. The company also provides retail banking services. It operates through a network of 28 branches in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; and Southfield, Michigan. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.