STERIS plc (Ireland) – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

STERIS plc (Ireland) with ticker code (STE) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 180 and 170 calculating the average target price we see 175. Now with the previous closing price of 162.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 158.28 and the 200 day moving average is 151.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,802m. Visit the company website at: http://www.steris.com

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services. This segment offers its products and services to acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and GI clinics. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions and managed services, such as instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; custom process improvement consulting services; and outsourced instrument sterile processing services to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier and sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

